12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares increased by 7.3% to $5.75 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $343.0 million.
- Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares increased by 4.5% to $121.22. At the close, Oshkosh’s trading volume reached 136.6K shares. This is 24.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.0 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock rose 2.36% to $90.87. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 2.1% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares increased by 2.06% to $3.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 206.0K, accounting for 3.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock rose 1.71% to $0.98. At the close, Ideanomics’s trading volume reached 55.7K shares. This is 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.7 million.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares decreased by 4.0% to $0.96 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
- Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) shares fell 2.46% to $5.56. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 2.32% to $1.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 60.6K, accounting for 0.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
- Graham (NYSE:GHM) stock fell 1.78% to $12.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.3 million.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares declined by 1.78% to $20.5. At the close, Fluor’s trading volume reached 122.1K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares fell 1.11% to $4.03. DiDi Global’s trading volume hit 354.9K shares by close, accounting for 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 billion.
