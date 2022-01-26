QQQ
-0.54
345.65
-0.16%
BTC/USD
-154.93
36803.39
-0.42%
DIA
-1.43
344.39
-0.42%
SPY
-1.44
435.91
-0.33%
TLT
-1.72
143.94
-1.21%
GLD
-2.82
175.40
-1.63%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 26, 2022 5:30 pm
Gainers

  • Redwire (NYSE:RDW) shares increased by 7.3% to $5.75 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $343.0 million.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares increased by 4.5% to $121.22. At the close, Oshkosh’s trading volume reached 136.6K shares. This is 24.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.0 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) stock rose 2.36% to $90.87. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 2.1% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares increased by 2.06% to $3.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 206.0K, accounting for 3.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock rose 1.71% to $0.98. At the close, Ideanomics’s trading volume reached 55.7K shares. This is 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.7 million.

Losers

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares decreased by 4.0% to $0.96 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
  • Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) shares fell 2.46% to $5.56. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares decreased by 2.32% to $1.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 60.6K, accounting for 0.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
  • Graham (NYSE:GHM) stock fell 1.78% to $12.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.3 million.
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares declined by 1.78% to $20.5. At the close, Fluor’s trading volume reached 122.1K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares fell 1.11% to $4.03. DiDi Global’s trading volume hit 354.9K shares by close, accounting for 1.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 billion.
