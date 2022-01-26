QQQ
+ 8.74
336.37
+ 2.53%
BTC/USD
+ 1088.05
38046.37
+ 2.94%
DIA
+ 3.62
339.34
+ 1.06%
SPY
+ 7.13
427.34
+ 1.64%
TLT
+ 0.04
142.18
+ 0.03%
GLD
-1.57
174.15
-0.91%

Why Tesla Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 26, 2022 12:34 pm
Why Tesla Shares Are Rising

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher by 4% at $956.00 in anticipation of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report after the close.

Analysts, on average, estimate earnings per share of $2.26 per share on revenues of $16.35 billion for the quarter. Investor sentiment following the earnings will largely hinge on Tesla's forward commentary and what the electric vehicle maker's management has to say on the earnings call… Read More

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. The company sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities.

Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $539.49.

See Also: What To Expect From Tesla's Q4 Earnings Call Later Today

