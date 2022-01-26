What To Expect From Tesla's Q4 Earnings Call Later Today

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results Wednesday after the close, and an earnings outperformance is almost a given going by stellar deliveries the company reported for fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2021.

Analysts, on average, estimate earnings per share of $2.26 per share on revenues of $16.35 billion for the quarter. Investor sentiment following the earnings will largely hinge on Tesla's forward commentary and what the electric vehicle maker's management has to say on the earnings call.

The fourth-quarter call becomes all the more interesting as CEO Elon Musk, will lead the management presentation after staying away from the previous quarter's earnings call. Here's what Tesla investors may want to hear.

2022 Tesla Deliveries Outlook: Tesla investors will be looking to get a pulse on the company's delivery outlook for 2022, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a recent note.

Despite macro nervousness, the demand for Model 3/Model Y vehicles remain strong, the analyst said.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak estimates 2022 deliveries of 1.24 million units. An estimate of similar magnitude was issued by Loup Funds' Gene Munster, who expects the company to comfortably beat the Street estimate of 1.2 million units for 2022. Tesla is also expected to provide visibility into growth and profitability in the current fiscal year.

Timeline For Tesla's Texas, Berlin Factories: Wedbush's Ives said Tesla is contending with a high-class problem of demand outstripping supply, as there has been about five-to-six-month delays for Model Ys and some Model 3s in different parts of the globe.

Adding capacity is key for the company to continue to outperform and defend its market share in the wake of rising competitive threat, he said, adding that investors might want to know when production will start at the Giga Austin and Giga Berlin.

Update On Tesla Supply Constraints: With the supply chain still grappling with component shortages, the focus will be on what Tesla is doing to tide over the industrywide issue without getting hit.

Tesla's Product Roadmap: Musk said in a tweet in December that a product roadmap update is likely on the fourth-quarter earnings call.

The company has hinted at a delay with the start of production of the Cybertruck. In a tweet on Tuesday, Musk said he has been driving around the latest Cybertruck around the Giga Austin.

Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas. It's awesome! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2022

The Cybertruck, first announced in November 2019, has faced multiple delays. The company also has other products in the works, including the Semi and Roadster. Tesla could also shed some light on the Model 2 compact hatchback, priced at a competitive $25,000.

Updates on the full-driving software could also be of interest to investors.

Aside from these, investors may also focus on EV credits and their impact on profitability, the company's Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury reserve, margins and China demand, among other things.

TSLA Price Action: At last check, Tesla shares were rising 3.38% to $949.40, off the all-time highs of $1,243.49 hit on Jan. 4.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.