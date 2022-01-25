QQQ
-3.75
357.05
-1.06%
BTC/USD
+ 213.73
36874.08
+ 0.58%
DIA
+ 0.97
342.84
+ 0.28%
SPY
-1.61
441.45
-0.37%
TLT
-0.38
142.83
-0.27%
GLD
+ 0.80
171.24
+ 0.46%

What's Going On With Block Shares Today?

byHenry Khederian
January 25, 2022 2:33 pm
Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are trading lower by 1.2% at $115.81 Tuesday afternoon after Mizuho lowered its price target on the stock from $285 to $210. 

Mizuho says Block's stock is strongly correlated with incremental Cash App GP, which the firm says should re-accelerate in the second-quarter. Mizuho reduced certain price targets in the payments space today, largely to reflect the double-digit decline in group multiples.

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector are also trading lower amid a rise in yields, which has pressured growth stock valuations. Concerns over Fed tapering going into 2022 have continued to drive a market selloff in January.

See Also: Why This Investor Would Buy General Electric Stock On The Dip Following Q4 Earnings

Block provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services.

Block has a 52-week high of $289.23 and a 52-week low of $102.00.

