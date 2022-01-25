 Skip to main content

Why This Investor Would Buy General Electric Stock On The Dip Following Q4 Earnings
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2022 9:31am   Comments
General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced mixed fourth-quarter financial results

What Happened: General Electric reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 87 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $20.3 billion, which came in below the estimate of $21.48 billion.

Link's Take: "I own it and I would be buying it," Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

General Electric's earnings, operating margins and free cash flow all improved during the quarter, Link noted. 

She acknowledged that the report was "messy," but she thinks the company's strategy of shrinking to grow is the right one.

General Electric is paying down debt and making acquisitions to boost its growth, she said, adding that the company is focusing on profitable growth moving forward.

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In General Electric Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Link told CNBC the stock is down because revenue and order numbers came in below expectations, which she attributed to supply chain issues. She thinks the pullback is an opportunity to buy the stock.

"I thought their guidance was very encouraging," Link said. "There's a lot of great, exciting things to come for this company."

GE Price Action: General Electric has traded as low as $85.12 and as high as $116.16 over a 52-week period.

The stock open on Tuesday down 5.71% at $91.20.

Photo: courtesy of General Electric.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Stephanie LinkEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

