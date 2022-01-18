QQQ
-7.63
387.64
-2.01%
BTC/USD
-696.18
41505.44
-1.65%
DIA
-5.70
364.84
-1.59%
SPY
-7.87
472.59
-1.69%
TLT
-1.66
143.76
-1.17%
GLD
-0.39
170.06
-0.23%

Why Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech And Novavax Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 18, 2022 11:17 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech And Novavax Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of vaccine makers, including Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), are trading lower. Move is possibly in reaction to a recent Israeli study showing four doses of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's vaccine were not sufficient to prevent infection with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The vaccine sector is also trading lower as the sector continues to pull back following 2021 strength, with investors continuing to weigh sector outlook going into 2022. The US Supreme Court last week blocked President Biden's workplace vaccine-or-test mandate for larger employers.

See Also: Microsoft To Acquire Activision In $68.7B Deal: What Investors Need To Know

The broader market is also experiencing a pullback and trading lower Monday after the 10-year US Treasury yield reached a two-year high, which has pressured valuations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With Moderna, BioNTech And Novavax Stock Today

What's Going On With Moderna, BioNTech And Novavax Stock Today

Shares of vaccine makers, including Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Novavax, Inc. read more
Why Codex DNA Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

Why Codex DNA Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has signed on two partners in an effort to become an mRNA powerhouse. read more
Moderna Posts Data From Early mRNA Flu Vaccine Study, Pivotal Trial On Its Way

Moderna Posts Data From Early mRNA Flu Vaccine Study, Pivotal Trial On Its Way

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) says that it's on its way to having two mRNA vaccines against different seasonal flu viruses. read more
Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Rising

Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Rising

Shares of several cruise line stocks including Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: read more