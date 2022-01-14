9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $16.75 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 459.0K shares come close, making up 49.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock increased by 2.09% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares increased by 2.0% to $2.54. The company’s market cap stands at $37.9 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares moved upwards by 1.96% to $1.04. The company’s market cap stands at $116.5 million.
- Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) shares rose 1.94% to $4.19. The company’s market cap stands at $351.4 million.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $64.45. At the close, SeaWorld Entertainment’s trading volume reached 376.3K shares. This is 43.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock declined by 1.8% to $1.09 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares fell 1.11% to $1.79. At the close, New Oriental Education’s trading volume reached 3.7 million shares. This is 11.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares fell 0.92% to $1.08. Genius Brands Intl’s trading volume hit 94.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $327.5 million.
