12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock increased by 22.6% to $1.14 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.8 million shares, which is 56.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
- Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock rose 4.45% to $5.86. The company’s market cap stands at $92.9 million.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock rose 3.77% to $0.97. The company’s market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock rose 3.77% to $1.1. The company’s market cap stands at $38.8 million.
- Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) shares rose 3.21% to $3.21. The company’s market cap stands at $31.1 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares increased by 3.1% to $1.66. The company’s market cap stands at $5.8 million.
Losers
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock decreased by 6.8% to $225.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 204.7K shares come close, making up 14.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 billion.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) stock fell 5.38% to $19.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares fell 4.62% to $0.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 70.9K, accounting for 38.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) stock fell 4.51% to $26.5. At the close, Relay Therapeutics’s trading volume reached 145.7K shares. This is 18.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares fell 4.11% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.2 million.
- Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) stock declined by 3.28% to $5.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million.
