12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $93.0 during Monday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 62.7K shares come close, making up 16.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares increased by 8.21% to $3.16. The company’s market cap stands at $30.7 million.
- Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) shares rose 4.79% to $4.59. The company’s market cap stands at $168.9 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock increased by 4.29% to $0.41. The company’s market cap stands at $38.5 million.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $319.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 billion.
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares moved upwards by 3.44% to $374.77. At the close, Illumina’s trading volume reached 142.5K shares. This is 16.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.5 billion.
Losers
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) stock fell 9.5% to $15.0 during Monday’s after-market session. Pacific Biosciences’s trading volume hit 380.3K shares by close, accounting for 16.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares fell 4.55% to $2.1. The company’s market cap stands at $214.8 million.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares decreased by 4.46% to $119.0. Mirati Therapeutics’s trading volume hit 66.3K shares by close, accounting for 13.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock declined by 3.9% to $5.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 64.4K, accounting for 11.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares decreased by 3.84% to $6.02. At the close, Biofrontera’s trading volume reached 430.6K shares. This is 2.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock fell 3.71% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
