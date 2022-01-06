QQQ
+ 0.83
383.46
+ 0.22%
BTC/USD
-20.48
43430.65
-0.05%
DIA
-1.14
365.23
-0.31%
SPY
+ 0.71
467.67
+ 0.15%
TLT
+ 0.09
142.83
+ 0.06%
GLD
-1.97
171.03
-1.16%

Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 6, 2022 2:39 pm
Why Meta Platforms Shares Are Rising

Shares of tech and software companies, including Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), are trading higher as the sector rebounds following recent weakness, which has been driven by a rise in yields.

The U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield has risen sharply over the trailing five sessions, jumping from the 1.49% level on December 31 to 1.73% during today's session. This sharp rise in US Treasury yields has pressured growth sectors. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

See Also: What's Going On With Walgreens Shares Today?

Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, is the world's largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users. Users engage with each other by exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos and videos. 

Meta Platforms has a 52-week high of $384.33 and a 52-week low of $244.61.

