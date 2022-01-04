12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock increased by 15.8% to $2.71 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2 million, accounting for 615.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $133.9 million.
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) shares rose 10.28% to $2.36. The company’s market cap stands at $75.7 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares increased by 8.75% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) stock increased by 5.66% to $3.17. The company’s market cap stands at $96.9 million.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $2.49. This security traded at a volume of 342.5K shares come close, making up 12.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $435.6 million.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) shares rose 4.27% to $42.0. At the close, Arcus Biosciences’s trading volume reached 66.3K shares. This is 10.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) shares decreased by 4.3% to $4.68 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) stock declined by 3.62% to $1.48. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’s trading volume hit 61.1K shares by close, accounting for 11.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares decreased by 3.51% to $5.5. The company’s market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock fell 2.93% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock declined by 2.58% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares fell 2.54% to $0.43. At the close, TherapeuticsMD’s trading volume reached 3.1 million shares. This is 64.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $181.2 million.
