QQQ
-5.21
406.89
-1.3%
BTC/USD
-227.22
46218.88
-0.49%
DIA
+ 2.16
363.52
+ 0.59%
SPY
-0.12
477.83
-0.03%
TLT
-0.60
144.90
-0.42%
GLD
+ 1.24
167.09
+ 0.74%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 4, 2022 4:43 pm
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock increased by 7.0% to $2.45 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $39.6 million.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock rose 4.12% to $163.45. At the close, Coupa Software’s trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 96.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.2 billion.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 2.33% to $2.61. The company’s market cap stands at $28.2 million.
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock rose 2.03% to $86.2. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock rose 1.53% to $31.66. At the close, Nutanix’s trading volume reached 179.5K shares. This is 9.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock moved upwards by 1.32% to $3.07. The company’s market cap stands at $31.5 million.

Losers

  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares declined by 3.8% to $69.96 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 89.3K, accounting for 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 2.74% to $3.2. The company’s market cap stands at $28.4 million.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock fell 2.51% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.9 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 2.47% to $0.49. The company’s market cap stands at $71.5 million.
  • O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares declined by 2.44% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.
  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock decreased by 2.32% to $245.05. The company’s market cap stands at $43.6 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

