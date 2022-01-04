12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock increased by 7.0% to $2.45 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $39.6 million.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) stock rose 4.12% to $163.45. At the close, Coupa Software’s trading volume reached 1.4 million shares. This is 96.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.2 billion.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock moved upwards by 2.33% to $2.61. The company’s market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock rose 2.03% to $86.2. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock rose 1.53% to $31.66. At the close, Nutanix’s trading volume reached 179.5K shares. This is 9.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock moved upwards by 1.32% to $3.07. The company’s market cap stands at $31.5 million.
Losers
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares declined by 3.8% to $69.96 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 89.3K, accounting for 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 2.74% to $3.2. The company’s market cap stands at $28.4 million.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock fell 2.51% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.9 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares declined by 2.47% to $0.49. The company’s market cap stands at $71.5 million.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares declined by 2.44% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.4 million.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock decreased by 2.32% to $245.05. The company’s market cap stands at $43.6 billion.
