12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares increased by 97.3% to $1.39 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Hoth Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 185.6 million, which is 67640.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock moved upwards by 31.13% to $1.43. Plus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 108.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 39493.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares rose 25.76% to $0.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 48.1 million, which is 1000.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $210.3 million.
- Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) shares moved upwards by 13.87% to $2.79. Trading volume for Aravive's stock is 240.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 252.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
- Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) stock rose 11.94% to $1.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.7 million, which is 686.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) stock moved upwards by 11.85% to $30.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 942.7K, which is 131.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares declined by 34.1% to $8.03 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.2 million shares, making up 690.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.9 million.
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares declined by 33.05% to $2.71. As of 12:31 EST, Avrobio's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 758.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.0 million.
- icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock fell 22.2% to $5.82. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 816.4K shares, making up 465.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.1 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) shares decreased by 21.95% to $39.8. As of 12:31 EST, Valneva's stock is trading at a volume of 154.3K, which is 154.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares declined by 21.72% to $2.74. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 34.2 million shares, making up 800.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.9 million.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares declined by 14.71% to $44.37. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 285.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
