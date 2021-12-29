QQQ
-0.97
402.58
-0.24%
BTC/USD
-44.80
47498.94
-0.09%
DIA
+ 0.61
363.38
+ 0.17%
SPY
+ -0.01
476.88
+ 0%
TLT
-1.75
150.04
-1.18%
GLD
+ 0.01
168.63
+ 0.01%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 29, 2021 1:15 pm
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 35.0% to $1.51 during Wednesday's regular session. ShiftPixy's stock is trading at a volume of 82.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 5664.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
  • Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stock increased by 10.29% to $53.37. Trading volume for Lawson Products's stock is 54.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 440.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $484.5 million.
  • Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock increased by 8.03% to $33.97. Trading volume for Willdan Group's stock is 164.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 249.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.4 million.
  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock rose 7.58% to $6.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.5K shares, making up 75.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.2 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares rose 7.08% to $17.98. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 207.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 94.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.5 million.
  • China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) stock rose 6.99% to $13.01. The company's market cap stands at $531.5 million.

Losers

  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares decreased by 25.7% to $2.66 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 407.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares decreased by 13.96% to $5.05. The current volume of 48.8 million shares is 146.4% of FuelCell Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock fell 11.68% to $6.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.9 million, which is 129.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock declined by 8.84% to $3.2. Capstone Green Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 167.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 130.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
  • TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) stock decreased by 8.46% to $32.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares, making up 367.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares fell 8.46% to $6.66. Hyzon Motors's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

