12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 35.0% to $1.51 during Wednesday's regular session. ShiftPixy's stock is trading at a volume of 82.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 5664.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
- Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stock increased by 10.29% to $53.37. Trading volume for Lawson Products's stock is 54.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 440.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $484.5 million.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock increased by 8.03% to $33.97. Trading volume for Willdan Group's stock is 164.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 249.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.4 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock rose 7.58% to $6.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.5K shares, making up 75.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.2 million.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares rose 7.08% to $17.98. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 207.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 94.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.5 million.
- China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) stock rose 6.99% to $13.01. The company's market cap stands at $531.5 million.
Losers
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares decreased by 25.7% to $2.66 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 407.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares decreased by 13.96% to $5.05. The current volume of 48.8 million shares is 146.4% of FuelCell Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock fell 11.68% to $6.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.9 million, which is 129.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock declined by 8.84% to $3.2. Capstone Green Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 167.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 130.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) stock decreased by 8.46% to $32.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares, making up 367.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares fell 8.46% to $6.66. Hyzon Motors's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
