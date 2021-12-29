QQQ
-0.97
402.58
-0.24%
BTC/USD
-93.71
47450.03
-0.2%
DIA
+ 0.58
363.41
+ 0.16%
SPY
+ -0.01
476.88
+ 0%
TLT
-1.68
149.97
-1.13%
GLD
-0.05
168.69
-0.03%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 29, 2021 1:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock moved upwards by 13.9% to $77.95 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 449.3% of Calix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares rose 11.45% to $4.53. WISeKey Intl Hldg's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 237.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.2 million.
  • GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares rose 9.44% to $1.68. Trading volume for GSE Systems's stock is 56.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 105.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 8.96% to $0.51. Color Star Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 58.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 8.23% to $0.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.4 million, which is 869.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
  • Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) stock increased by 7.13% to $14.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 88.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

Losers

  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 22.0% to $0.54 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.4 million, which is 111.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 15.37% to $3.37. Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
  • Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares declined by 13.56% to $1.73. Addvantage Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 631.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 238.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock declined by 8.83% to $0.68. The current volume of 131.0K shares is 94.4% of MMTEC's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock fell 8.39% to $7.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 870.7K, which is 57.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock fell 8.07% to $4.9. As of 12:30 EST, AgileThought's stock is trading at a volume of 73.7K, which is 27.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more