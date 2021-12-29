12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock moved upwards by 13.9% to $77.95 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 449.3% of Calix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares rose 11.45% to $4.53. WISeKey Intl Hldg's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 237.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.2 million.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares rose 9.44% to $1.68. Trading volume for GSE Systems's stock is 56.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 105.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 8.96% to $0.51. Color Star Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 58.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 8.23% to $0.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.4 million, which is 869.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) stock increased by 7.13% to $14.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 88.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 22.0% to $0.54 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.4 million, which is 111.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 15.37% to $3.37. Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares declined by 13.56% to $1.73. Addvantage Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 631.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 238.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock declined by 8.83% to $0.68. The current volume of 131.0K shares is 94.4% of MMTEC's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock fell 8.39% to $7.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 870.7K, which is 57.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock fell 8.07% to $4.9. As of 12:30 EST, AgileThought's stock is trading at a volume of 73.7K, which is 27.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.3 million.
