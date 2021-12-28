12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDIP) stock rose 10.3% to $17.28 during Tuesday’s after-market session.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 4.62% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock rose 2.06% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares moved upwards by 1.81% to $1.12. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 104.5K shares, which is 1.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $339.6 million.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares increased by 1.37% to $13.27. GrowGeneration’s trading volume hit 51.2K shares by close, accounting for 2.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $793.6 million.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares increased by 1.35% to $24.68. At the close, American Eagle Outfitters’s trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 20.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
Losers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock decreased by 6.9% to $0.32 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 97.3K shares, which is 2.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $27.6 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares fell 2.84% to $1.37. The company’s market cap stands at $95.9 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares declined by 1.24% to $0.26. This security traded at a volume of 128.8K shares come close, making up 0.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $87.4 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock decreased by 1.03% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock fell 0.87% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $476.8 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares decreased by 0.8% to $2.51. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 87.8K shares, which is 0.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.5 million.
