QQQ
-1.20
402.75
-0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 496.29
46960.95
+ 1.07%
DIA
-0.76
365.60
-0.21%
SPY
-1.25
478.73
-0.26%
TLT
+ 1.23
145.44
+ 0.84%
GLD
+ 1.20
167.39
+ 0.71%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 28, 2021 4:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $2.52 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 885.8K shares come close, making up 5.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.5 million.
  • Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) stock rose 3.62% to $22.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 83.7K shares, which is 10.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock rose 3.44% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares increased by 2.68% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock rose 2.34% to $4.8. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares increased by 2.1% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.3 million.

Losers

  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 7.8% to $0.64 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.6 million shares come close, making up 17.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock fell 2.44% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
  • The Western Union (NYSE:WU) stock decreased by 1.92% to $17.45. At the close, The Western Union’s trading volume reached 292.5K shares. This is 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion.
  • UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 1.31% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock declined by 1.31% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
  • EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares fell 1.14% to $6.95. The company’s market cap stands at $257.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock rose 8.9% to $5.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $266.1 million. read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more