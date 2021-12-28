12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $2.52 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 885.8K shares come close, making up 5.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.5 million.
- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) stock rose 3.62% to $22.6. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 83.7K shares, which is 10.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock rose 3.44% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares increased by 2.68% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock rose 2.34% to $4.8. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares increased by 2.1% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.3 million.
Losers
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock fell 7.8% to $0.64 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.6 million shares come close, making up 17.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock fell 2.44% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.
- The Western Union (NYSE:WU) stock decreased by 1.92% to $17.45. At the close, The Western Union’s trading volume reached 292.5K shares. This is 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion.
- UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) shares declined by 1.31% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock declined by 1.31% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.1 million.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares fell 1.14% to $6.95. The company’s market cap stands at $257.0 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.