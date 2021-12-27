QQQ
+ 5.47
391.46
+ 1.38%
BTC/USD
+ 1120.26
51895.75
+ 2.21%
DIA
+ 2.31
357.05
+ 0.64%
SPY
+ 5.03
465.57
+ 1.07%
TLT
+ 0.33
148.19
+ 0.22%
GLD
+ 0.02
168.95
+ 0.01%

Why Microsoft Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 27, 2021 12:45 pm
Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), are trading higher on a continued rebound after the recent omicron-driven selloff.

Shares of several tech comapnies were also trading higher last week in sympathy with Micron after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued revenue guidance above estimates.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes, intelligence cloud and more personal computing.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $211.94.

