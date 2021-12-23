QQQ
+ 2.97
390.98
+ 0.75%
BTC/USD
+ 2204.32
50792.48
+ 4.54%
DIA
+ 1.97
355.42
+ 0.55%
SPY
+ 2.86
464.83
+ 0.61%
TLT
-1.30
151.12
-0.87%
GLD
+ 0.40
168.19
+ 0.24%

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 23, 2021 4:41 pm
Gainers

  • Azul (NYSE:AZUL) stock moved upwards by 3.12% to $14.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares rose 2.64% to $5.44. The company’s market cap stands at $631.6 million.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock increased by 1.51% to $5.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.2 million.
  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock moved upwards by 1.09% to $4.62. This security traded at a volume of 107.6K shares come close, making up 11.31% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares increased by 1.08% to $7.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 99.5K, accounting for 2.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stock increased by 0.93% to $48.5. The company’s market cap stands at $440.2 million.

Losers

  • Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock decreased by 1.81% to $31.5 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $402.9 million.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock declined by 1.37% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock decreased by 1.18% to $6.71. The company’s market cap stands at $502.9 million.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares fell 1.04% to $3.82. The company’s market cap stands at $61.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

