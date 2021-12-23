Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares increased by 6.84% to $3.9 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 42.7K shares is 12.69% of FG Financial Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FGF) shares increased by 6.84% to $3.9 during Thursday’s regular session. The current volume of 42.7K shares is 12.69% of FG Financial Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) shares moved upwards by 6.16% to $6.03. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 94.3K shares, making up 51.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $167.8 million.

(NYSE:HRTG) shares moved upwards by 6.16% to $6.03. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 94.3K shares, making up 51.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $167.8 million. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock rose 4.69% to $3.84. Trading volume for GoHealth’s stock is 786.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:GOCO) stock rose 4.69% to $3.84. Trading volume for GoHealth’s stock is 786.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock increased by 2.99% to $85.27. Trading volume for Athene Holding’s stock is 253.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.3 billion.

(NYSE:ATH) stock increased by 2.99% to $85.27. Trading volume for Athene Holding’s stock is 253.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.3 billion. Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares moved upwards by 2.99% to $3.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.1K shares, making up 110.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.4 million.

(NASDAQ:UNAM) shares moved upwards by 2.99% to $3.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.1K shares, making up 110.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.4 million. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock rose 2.89% to $24.9. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes’s stock is 210 as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock fell 5.2% to $1.37 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 142.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 90.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million.

(NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock fell 5.2% to $1.37 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for Huize Holding’s stock is 142.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 90.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.8 million. Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares decreased by 2.25% to $8.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.5K shares, making up 59.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.7 million.

(NASDAQ:TIG) shares decreased by 2.25% to $8.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.5K shares, making up 59.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.7 million. Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) stock decreased by 2.18% to $7.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 49.1K, which is 32.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FANH) stock decreased by 2.18% to $7.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 49.1K, which is 32.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.9 million. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock fell 1.08% to $2.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 684.9K shares, making up 20.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.5 million.

(NASDAQ:MILE) stock fell 1.08% to $2.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 684.9K shares, making up 20.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.5 million. Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares declined by 1.08% to $5.5. The current volume of 71.8K shares is 319.85% of Kingsway Financial Servs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.4 million.

(NYSE:KFS) shares declined by 1.08% to $5.5. The current volume of 71.8K shares is 319.85% of Kingsway Financial Servs’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.4 million. Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares fell 0.81% to $3.08. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.7K shares, making up 23.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $267.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.