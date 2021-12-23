QQQ
+ 3.72
390.24
+ 0.94%
BTC/USD
+ 2270.70
50858.86
+ 4.67%
DIA
+ 2.51
354.89
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 3.67
464.02
+ 0.78%
TLT
-1.62
151.44
-1.08%
GLD
+ 0.39
168.20
+ 0.23%

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 23, 2021 1:23 pm
Gainers

  • Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) shares moved upwards by 13.25% to $19.64 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 366.49% of Greenidge Generation Hldg's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $798.2 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares rose 9.95% to $4.42. The current volume of 383.4K shares is 34.34% of SPI Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares increased by 9.17% to $2.5. Trading volume for Bridgeline Digital's stock is 776.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 75.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares increased by 8.31% to $78.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 378.1K, which is 66.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock increased by 7.83% to $4.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 60.2K, which is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.4 million.

Losers

  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares decreased by 17.41% to $2.06 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 20.6 million, which is 161.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.5 million.
  • Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares declined by 8.27% to $2.9. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.6K shares, making up 130.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.9 million.
  • AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock declined by 7.13% to $5.95. Trading volume for AgileThought's stock is 163.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 59.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.8 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMSP) shares fell 6.01% to $14.1.
  • Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNHP) shares decreased by 5.33% to $17.41. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 91.7K shares, making up 531.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares declined by 5.27% to $2.16. The current volume of 51.2K shares is 42.51% of Taoping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

