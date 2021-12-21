12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares increased by 3.82% to $2.44 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $31.5 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares increased by 3.1% to $0.68. The company’s market cap stands at $84.4 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares moved upwards by 2.83% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $594.4 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares increased by 2.5% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock rose 2.42% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock increased by 1.85% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
Losers
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock decreased by 11.33% to $8.77 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 80.2K shares, which is 52.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.6 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock declined by 2.16% to $1.82. At the close, American Virtual Cloud’s trading volume reached 494.0K shares. This is 4.46% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $144.1 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares decreased by 1.7% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 1.31% to $3.03. Phunware’s trading volume hit 220.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.65% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $291.6 million.
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock decreased by 1.25% to $31.46. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.9K, accounting for 6.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock decreased by 1.17% to $3.82. Paysafe’s trading volume hit 158.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.03% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
