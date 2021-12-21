What's Going On With Biofrontera Shares Today?

Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) is trading higher Tuesday on abnormally-high volume. The stock is seeing increased interest across social media platforms.

Biofrontera's average session volume is about 30 million over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's session volume was about 103 million at market close.

Biofrontera was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

Biofrontera is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, diseases caused by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin.

BFRI Price Action: Biofrontera has traded as low as $5.42 over a 52-week period. It set a new 52-week high of $14.40 today before pulling back.

The stock closed up 44.75% at $11.03 Tuesday afternoon.