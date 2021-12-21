 Skip to main content

What's Going On With XL Fleet's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 21, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
XL Fleet Corp (NYSE: XL) is trading lower on abnormally-high volume Tuesday.

XL Fleet's average session volume is about 2.5 million over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume was approaching 15 million at publication time.

XL Fleet announced today that it has completed the installation on a series of charging station deployments for Apex Clean Energy.

The deployment includes 12 chargers that were installed at six different wind farm facilities across Texas, Oklahoma and Illinois. The charging infrastructure has been added to power ten Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) F-series pickups equipped with XL Fleet plug-in hybrid electric drive systems that Apex Clean Energy deployed in its service fleet earlier this year.

XL Fleet is a provider of fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. The company's stock is trending across social media platforms today.

XL Price Action: XL Fleet has traded as high as $35 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week lows Tuesday.

The stock was down 13.10% at $3.23 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

