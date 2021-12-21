QQQ
Why Nio Shares Are Rising

Henry Khederian
December 21, 2021 3:24 pm
Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), are trading higher amid signs of policy easing and a rebound across sectors as omicron COVID-19 variant fears eased.

Nio shares dipped Monday amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns. Investors could be fearing uncertainty as the sector is currently facing supply chain issues stemming from previous COVID-19 restrictions. Uncertainty surrounding Biden's Build Back Better plan following comments from Senator Joe Manchin has also weighed on EV stocks.

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $27.79.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

