Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares increased by 74.91% to $5.33 during Tuesday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 62.2 million, which is 11130.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.

Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock moved upwards by 8.67% to $2.88. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 108.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock increased by 7.89% to $3.28. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $819.3 million.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock moved upwards by 7.53% to $3.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 846.3K, which is 31.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares increased by 6.21% to $8.29. The current volume of 127.6K shares is 85.62% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $446.7 million.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares increased by 6.16% to $2.41. The current volume of 716.9K shares is 21.63% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.1 million.

Losers

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) stock decreased by 1.42% to $25.1 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 2.7K shares is 30.05% of Global Indemnity Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $363.6 million.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock fell 1.39% to $2.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 8.3K, which is 34.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares decreased by 0.92% to $6.49. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 47.5K shares, making up 14.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes (NASDAQ:CNFRL) stock declined by 0.73% to $23.39. Trading volume for Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Unsecured Notes's stock is 200 as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC – 7.875% Subordinated Notes due 2047 (NASDAQ:GBLIL) stock declined by 0.58% to $25.71. The current volume of 2.9K shares is 71.19% of Global Indemnity Group, LLC – 7.875% Subordinated Notes due 2047's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) stock decreased by 0.19% to $16.47. Trading volume for Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is 49.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $512.7 million.

