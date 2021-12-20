QQQ
-6.81
391.72
-1.77%
BTC/USD
-486.29
46194.94
-1.04%
DIA
-6.72
360.35
-1.9%
SPY
-8.03
467.90
-1.75%
TLT
-0.58
151.41
-0.38%
GLD
-0.11
167.91
-0.07%

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 20, 2021 11:54 am
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), are trading lower amid overall market weakness as growing COVID concerns and omicron variant uncertainty weigh on market sentiment.

Amazon shares were also trading lower last week as investors weigh last Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks.

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators. Retail related revenue represents approximately 83% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (12%) and advertising services and cobranded credit cards (6%). International segments constituted 27% of Amazon's non-AWS sales in 2020, led by Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,881.00.

