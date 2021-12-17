10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares moved upwards by 3.29% to $2.51 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Orbital Energy Group's trading volume reached 286.3K shares. This is 11.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.2 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares moved upwards by 3.09% to $2.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 109.3K, accounting for 8.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares moved upwards by 3.01% to $7.18. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 113.97 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares moved upwards by 2.53% to $21.47. This security traded at a volume of 4.6 million shares come close, making up 93.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
- FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares increased by 1.94% to $7.86. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7 million, accounting for 179.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $667.9 million.
Losers
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares declined by 3.8% to $3.3 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) stock declined by 3.54% to $2.73. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0 million, accounting for 254.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.7 million.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares declined by 2.61% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock declined by 1.69% to $1.75. At the close, CBAK Energy Technology's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 62.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.2 million.
- Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) shares declined by 1.63% to $3.63. At the close, Shapeways Hldgs's trading volume reached 229.1K shares. This is 82.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.3 million.
