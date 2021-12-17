12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock rose 14.28% to $1.44 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, GBS's trading volume reached 299.7K shares. This is 34.56% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) shares moved upwards by 11.11% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 527.2K, accounting for 20.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock rose 6.66% to $0.54. Zosano Pharma's trading volume hit 130.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.99% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock moved upwards by 5.86% to $2.89. Corvus Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 68.3K shares by close, accounting for 0.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) shares rose 5.85% to $4.52. At the close, Amneal Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 317.8K shares. This is 37.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.1 million.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock moved upwards by 5.55% to $1.52. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 97.6K shares, which is 44.14 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.
Losers
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock declined by 7.41% to $1.25 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 98.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $270.1 million.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock fell 6.48% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) shares fell 4.72% to $29.11. At the close, Global Blood Therapeutics's trading volume reached 806.7K shares. This is 53.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares decreased by 4.71% to $3.04. At the close, Bellerophon Therapeutics's trading volume reached 138.3K shares. This is 335.29% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock declined by 4.39% to $0.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.0K, accounting for 10.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.9 million.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares declined by 4.07% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $82.1 million.
