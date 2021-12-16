QQQ
-6.53
403.58
-1.64%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
+ 1.45
358.36
+ 0.4%
SPY
-0.55
471.15
-0.12%
TLT
-0.44
149.69
-0.29%
GLD
+ 1.84
164.31
+ 1.11%

Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 16, 2021 11:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) shares are trading lower after Morgan Stanley maintained an Underweight rating on the stock and lowered its price target from $45 to $31.

C3.ai shares were otherwise trading higher Wednesday after the company reported a $100 million buyback.

"We believe strongly in the opportunities ahead for C3 AI, and our potential for creating significant long-term value for all our stakeholders as we execute on our strategic vision," said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3 AI. "We see this as an attractive use of capital while still allowing us to invest in our growth."

See Also: Why Ford Shares Are Rising

C3.ai operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and internationally.

C3.ai has a 52-week high of $183.90 and a 52-week low of $27.52.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why C3 AI Shares Are Rising Today

Why C3 AI Shares Are Rising Today

C3.Ai (NYSE: AI) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a $100 million buyback. read more
Why C3 AI Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Why C3 AI Shares Are Trading Higher Today

C3.AI (NYSE: AI) is trading higher Friday after the company announced it won a $500 million Department of Defense Production-Other Transaction Agreement. read more
Why C3.ai Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket?

Why C3.ai Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket?

Why C3.ai Shares Are Rising

Why C3.ai Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the broader tech sector, including C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI), are trading higher on continued market momentum after Pfizer and BioNTech announced the effectiveness of three doses of their vaccine against the omicron variant. read more