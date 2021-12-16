Why Ford Shares Are Rising

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after Barclays maintained an Overweight on the stock and raised its price target from $18 to $23.

Year-to-date, Ford's stock has rallied approximately 133% from the $9 level to the $21 level.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

Ford's stock was trading about 4.1% higher at $21.02 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.49 and a 52-week low of $8.43.