Why Ford Shares Are Rising
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after Barclays maintained an Overweight on the stock and raised its price target from $18 to $23.
Year-to-date, Ford's stock has rallied approximately 133% from the $9 level to the $21 level.
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.
Ford's stock was trading about 4.1% higher at $21.02 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.49 and a 52-week low of $8.43.
Latest Ratings for F
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Dec 2021
|Wolfe Research
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Peer Perform
|Nov 2021
|Nomura Instinet
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Reduce
