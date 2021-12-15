Why Airbnb Shares Are Falling

Shares of travel stocks, including Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, with some governments imposing travel restrictions.

Airbnb is trading lower by 10% over the past five sessions and lower by 21% over the past month amid ongoing COVID-19 omicron variant concerns.

Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 5.6 million active accommodation listings in 2020. Listings from the company's 4 million hosts are spread over 220 countries and 100,000 cities.

Airbnb has a 52-week high of $219.94 and a 52-week low of $121.50.