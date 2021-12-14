10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock moved upwards by 3.98% to $3.65 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock moved upwards by 3.02% to $5.11. The company’s market cap stands at $377.3 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 1.44% to $1.05. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 82.0K shares, which is 0.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $256.0 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares moved upwards by 1.29% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.5 million.
Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock decreased by 4.46% to $7.3 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $222.7 million.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock decreased by 2.93% to $3.65. The company’s market cap stands at $75.0 million.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares decreased by 2.8% to $7.3. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares fell 2.46% to $10.74. R.R.Donnelley & Sons’s trading volume hit 71.1K shares by close, accounting for 3.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $783.0 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 2.13% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.6 million.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock decreased by 1.45% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
