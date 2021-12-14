QQQ
-4.06
396.32
-1.04%
BTC/USD
+ 1556.58
48259.33
+ 3.33%
DIA
-0.89
357.93
-0.25%
SPY
-3.13
469.70
-0.67%
TLT
-0.36
151.42
-0.24%
GLD
-1.55
168.55
-0.93%

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 14, 2021 5:13 pm
Gainers

  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock moved upwards by 3.98% to $3.65 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock moved upwards by 3.02% to $5.11. The company’s market cap stands at $377.3 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 1.44% to $1.05. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 82.0K shares, which is 0.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $256.0 million.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares moved upwards by 1.29% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.5 million.

Losers

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock decreased by 4.46% to $7.3 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $222.7 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock decreased by 2.93% to $3.65. The company’s market cap stands at $75.0 million.
  • Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares decreased by 2.8% to $7.3. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares fell 2.46% to $10.74. R.R.Donnelley & Sons’s trading volume hit 71.1K shares by close, accounting for 3.32% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $783.0 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock decreased by 2.13% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.6 million.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock decreased by 1.45% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
