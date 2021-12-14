11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares rose 12.67% to $7.82 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $238.6 million.
- Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) stock moved upwards by 7.66% to $7.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares rose 5.95% to $24.9. Trading volume for Fluor's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 113.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares rose 5.06% to $5.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 73.1K, which is 161.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock increased by 4.95% to $37.5. The current volume of 26.9 million shares is 94.76% of Uber Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 billion.
Losers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock fell 26.39% to $3.46 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 56.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares decreased by 22.59% to $3.71. As of 12:30 EST, Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 651.9K, which is 167.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.4 million.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares declined by 13.93% to $3.77. As of 12:30 EST, NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev's stock is trading at a volume of 262.2K, which is 162.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock declined by 13.89% to $36.27. As of 12:30 EST, Sunrun's stock is trading at a volume of 9.6 million, which is 183.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock declined by 9.77% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares decreased by 9.29% to $3.91. As of 12:30 EST, JanOne's stock is trading at a volume of 81.0K, which is 48.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.