11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 14, 2021 1:06 pm
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares rose 12.67% to $7.82 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $238.6 million.
  • Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) stock moved upwards by 7.66% to $7.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares rose 5.95% to $24.9. Trading volume for Fluor's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 113.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares rose 5.06% to $5.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 73.1K, which is 161.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock increased by 4.95% to $37.5. The current volume of 26.9 million shares is 94.76% of Uber Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 billion.

Losers

  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock fell 26.39% to $3.46 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 56.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares decreased by 22.59% to $3.71. As of 12:30 EST, Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 651.9K, which is 167.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.4 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) shares declined by 13.93% to $3.77. As of 12:30 EST, NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev's stock is trading at a volume of 262.2K, which is 162.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.5 million.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock declined by 13.89% to $36.27. As of 12:30 EST, Sunrun's stock is trading at a volume of 9.6 million, which is 183.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.
  • Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock declined by 9.77% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.
  • JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares decreased by 9.29% to $3.91. As of 12:30 EST, JanOne's stock is trading at a volume of 81.0K, which is 48.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

