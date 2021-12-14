Why Adobe Shares Are Falling

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares are trading lower after JP morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $680 price target.

Adobe shares were otherwise trading higher last week in sympathy with Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL), which gained following its second-quarter earnings report. Adobe's fourth-quarter earnings results are confirmed for release Thursday before market open.

Adobe provides content creation, document management and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices and media.

Adobe has a 52-week high of $699.54 and a 52-week low of $420.78.