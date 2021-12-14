 Skip to main content

Why Uber Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is trading higher Tuesday amid CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's participation in today's fireside chat hosted by UBS.

Khosrowshahi reportedly said that he is confident Uber will come in at the top half of its guidance for the fourth quarter.

During its most recent earnings report, Uber said it expects fourth-quarter gross bookings of $25 billion to $26 billion. The company said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $25 million to $75 million.

Khosrowshahi also reportedly said that Uber has seen some local impacts on rides as a result of the omicron variant, but noted that global business is closer to pre-pandemic levels.

In fact, last week was the company's best week ever, according to the Uber CEO.

Uber is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers and shippers with carriers.

UBER Price Action: Uber has traded as high as $64.05 and as low as $34.88 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.13% at $37.91 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Uber.

Posted-In: Dara Khosrowshahi why it's movingNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

