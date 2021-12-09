12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares rose 10.0% to $1.32 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock increased by 6.5% to $94.51. At the close, Oracle’s trading volume reached 1.3 million shares. This is 13.93% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares rose 5.17% to $613.62. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 830.4K shares, which is 47.93 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares moved upwards by 4.52% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares increased by 3.37% to $1.53. The company’s market cap stands at $94.9 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock moved upwards by 3.12% to $12.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.2 million.
Losers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares decreased by 4.26% to $1.8 during Thursday’s after-market session. At the close, American Virtual Cloud’s trading volume reached 3.9 million shares. This is 652.38% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $122.3 million.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock declined by 2.37% to $14.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.5 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares decreased by 2.12% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares decreased by 1.1% to $116.21. The company’s market cap stands at $13.5 billion.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares declined by 1.09% to $6.39. The company’s market cap stands at $149.5 million.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock fell 1.02% to $6.8. The company’s market cap stands at $60.9 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.