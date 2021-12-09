QQQ
-5.65
405.26
-1.41%
BTC/USD
-2691.11
47780.08
-5.33%
DIA
+ 0.21
357.78
+ 0.06%
SPY
-3.03
472.55
-0.64%
TLT
+ 0.83
147.56
+ 0.56%
GLD
-1.01
167.91
-0.6%

Why Upstart Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 9, 2021 3:30 pm
Why Upstart Shares Are Falling

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are trading lower by 8.3% at $178.24 after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $200.

See Also: Why Southwest Airlines Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Upstart provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. The revenue of the company is primarily comprised of fees paid by banks.

Upstart has a 52-week high of $401.49 and a 52-week low of $22.61.

