Why Upstart Shares Are Falling

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are trading lower by 8.3% at $178.24 after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $200.

Upstart provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. The revenue of the company is primarily comprised of fees paid by banks.

Upstart has a 52-week high of $401.49 and a 52-week low of $22.61.