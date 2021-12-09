QQQ
-1.72
401.33
-0.43%
BTC/USD
-1814.32
48656.87
-3.59%
DIA
-0.10
358.09
-0.03%
SPY
-1.05
470.57
-0.22%
TLT
+ 1.01
147.39
+ 0.68%
GLD
-1.00
167.90
-0.6%

Why Xometry Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 9, 2021 11:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Xometry Shares Are Rising

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares are trading higher by 4.7% at $47.74 after RBC Capital maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $53 to $58.

Xometry Wednesday announced the acquisition of Thomas, a leader in product sourcing, supplier selection and digital marketing solutions. Xometry says the cash and stock transaction, valued at $300 million, is expected to close this week. 

Xometry added that the acquisition of Thomas is expected to rapidly expand Xometry's buyer and seller base, significantly enhancing Xometry's global digital marketplace for manufacturers.

Xometry also expects to leverage Thomas' marketing and data services to deliver an unmatched suite of end-to-end services for sellers with additional fintech and digital marketing products.

See Also: Dan Ives Breaks Down Apple's Valuation: 'We Could See This Ultimately At $3.5T'

Xometry is an on-demand industrial parts marketplace based in Derwood, Maryland.

Xometry has a 52-week high of $97.57 and a 52-week low of $40.71.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

70 Biggest Movers From Friday

70 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares surged 63.2% to close at $10.74 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates. read more
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares climbed 41% to $9.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates. read more
91 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

91 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) shares jumped 164.5% to settle at $5.29 on Thursday. NuZee manufacturing partner, Cuvee Coffee, reported an expansion into select Walmart stores nationwide. read more
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares gained 42.6% to $9.68. Pioneer Power Solutions recently announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile Electric Vehicle charging solutions for a full range of applications. read more