Why GameStop Shares Are Falling

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter EPS results were lower year over year.

GameStop reported quarterly losses of $1.39 per share and quarterly sales of $1.30 billion. This sales figure beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19 billion by 9%. This represents a 29% increase over sales of $1 billion in the same period last year.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483.00 and a 52-week low of $12.14