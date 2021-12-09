QQQ
-0.76
400.37
-0.19%
BTC/USD
-1855.41
48615.78
-3.68%
DIA
-0.91
358.90
-0.25%
SPY
-0.87
470.39
-0.19%
TLT
+ 1.12
147.27
+ 0.75%
GLD
-0.97
167.87
-0.58%

Why GameStop Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 9, 2021 9:07 am
Why GameStop Shares Are Falling

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter EPS results were lower year over year.

GameStop reported quarterly losses of $1.39 per share and quarterly sales of $1.30 billion. This sales figure beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19 billion by 9%. This represents a 29% increase over sales of $1 billion in the same period last year.

See Also: GameStop Q3 Earnings Takeaways: Revenue Up 29% YoY, Inventory Ramp, SEC Subpoena And More

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software and video game accessories.

GameStop has a 52-week high of $483.00 and a 52-week low of $12.14

