Why Airline Stocks Are Rising

Shares of several airline stocks including Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) are trading higher after Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced effectiveness of three doses of their vaccine against the omicron variant.

The companies said preliminary laboratory studies demonstrated that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine neutralize the omicron variant, while two doses show significantly reduced neutralization titers.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The stock was trading about 2.3% higher at $38.91 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The stock was trading about 4% higher at $45.14 per share.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The stock was trading about 1.9% higher at $18.24 per share.