12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock rose 24.26% to $24.11 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 106.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) stock increased by 8.64% to $7.54. At the close, Cumberland’s trading volume reached 638.8K shares. This is 16.19% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $111.6 million.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) stock moved upwards by 8.29% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.1 million.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares increased by 7.99% to $0.41. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 306.9K shares, which is 6.77 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $173.9 million.
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) stock moved upwards by 4.33% to $145.75. The company’s market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares moved upwards by 4.03% to $1.29. The company’s market cap stands at $50.5 million.
Losers
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) shares fell 17.39% to $46.82 during Monday’s after-market session. HealthEquity’s trading volume hit 92.0K shares by close, accounting for 19.61% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares decreased by 8.35% to $5.49. The company’s market cap stands at $105.2 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock decreased by 5.47% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) stock declined by 5.16% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 million.
- OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) stock declined by 4.22% to $1.59. The company’s market cap stands at $130.6 million.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares declined by 3.97% to $1.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 208.4K, accounting for 6.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $261.5 million.
