Why Novavax Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 6, 2021 2:12 pm
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading lower by 12.7% at $140.07 as vaccine names pull back after gaining in late November amid omicron concerns.

The World Health Organization is now saying that the omicron variant has been detected in more than 40 countries since it was first reported by South African health authorities. However, reports from South Africa suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly… Read More

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.

Novavax has a 52-week high of $331.68 and a 52-week low of $106.11.

