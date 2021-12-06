 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Moderna Shares Are Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 06, 2021 11:09am   Comments
Share:
Why Moderna Shares Are Sliding Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading significantly lower Monday as vaccine names pull back after gaining in late November amid omicron concerns.

The World Health Organization is now saying that the omicron variant has been detected in more than 40 countries since it was first reported by South African health authorities. However, reports from South Africa suggest that hospitalization rates have not increased alarmingly.

U.S. health officials said Sunday that although the omicron variant is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than the delta variant.

Dr. Anthony Fauci made it clear that scientists still need more information before drawing conclusions, but provided some optimism about the severity of the new coronavirus strain.

"Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it," Fauci said. “But we have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn’t cause any severe illness, comparable to delta.”

See Also: Moderna's President Hoge Sees 'Reboot' Of Existing Shots If Efficacy Falls 50%: Bloomberg

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech company. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna has traded as high as $497.49 and as low as $102.66 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 12.50% at $268.38 at time of publication.

Photo: mufidpwt from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Johnson & Johnson Booster COVID-19 Shot Shows Encouraging Action After Pfizer/BioNTech Jab
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 6-Dec. 11): Daré FDA Decision, Adcom Tryst For Reata, Multiple Conference Presentations And More
Moderna's President Hoge Sees 'Reboot' Of Existing Shots If Efficacy Falls 50%: Bloomberg
Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Bull Market In A Bear Stock: Our Top Name From August, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Spiked 27% On Wednesday. What To Do Now.
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Ink New Vaccine Deals With UK, GSK-Vir Antibody Show Activity Against Omicron, Chemomab Gets Clearance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dr. Anthony Fauci why it's movingNews Health Care Global Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com