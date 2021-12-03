Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are trading lower in sympathy with Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) after the companies reported their third-quarter earnings results.

Asana reported quarterly losses of 23 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 26 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $100.30 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $93.86 million by 7%.

DocuSign reported quarterly earnings of 58 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 46 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $545.46 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $530.63 million by 3%.

See Also: Why Smith & Wesson Shares Are Diving Today

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company incorporated in Delaware and based in Santa Clara, California. It designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip units for the mobile computing and automotive market.

Nvidia has a 52-week high of $346.47 and a 52-week low of $115.66.