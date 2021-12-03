 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Smith & Wesson Shares Are Diving Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2021 11:05am   Comments
Share:
Why Smith & Wesson Shares Are Diving Today

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI) is trading lower Friday after the company announced worse-than-expected fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results. 

Smith & Wesson reported quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, which came in below the estimate of $1.32 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $240.48 million, which came in below the estimate of $267.56 million, representing a decrease of 7.3% year-over-year.

"Throughout the past 18 months of unprecedented demand levels for our industry, our focus has continued to be on the long term – and our team has been hard at work positioning Smith & Wesson for continued impressive operating results and maintaining our market leadership regardless of market conditions," said Mark Smith, president and CEO of Smith & Wesson.

Smith continued, "During our second quarter, as demand levels eased from historical highs experienced during the height of the pandemic, the results of those efforts and our flexible model were evident."

Related Link: Smith & Wesson Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Smith & Wesson is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing.

SWBI Price Action: Smith & Wesson has traded as high as $39.60 and as low as $14.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 26.30% at $16.88 at time of publication.

Photo: MasterTux from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Smith & Wesson Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mark Smith why it's movingEarnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com