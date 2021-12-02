QQQ
+ 3.49
383.63
+ 0.9%
BTC/USD
-684.14
56499.93
-1.2%
DIA
+ 6.55
333.91
+ 1.92%
SPY
+ 7.23
443.27
+ 1.6%
TLT
-0.58
152.92
-0.38%
GLD
-1.37
167.53
-0.82%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 2, 2021 12:31 pm
Gainers

  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares moved upwards by 39.03% to $6.02 during Thursday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $69.8 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) shares moved upwards by 15.0% to $7.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 171.3K, which is 284.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $189.7 million.
  • Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) stock moved upwards by 13.03% to $12.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.4K shares, making up 43.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $477.1 million.
  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares rose 13.01% to $1.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 30.6 million, which is 382.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.7 million.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares increased by 12.72% to $3.81. As of 12:30 EST, Atreca’s stock is trading at a volume of 666.5K, which is 146.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $141.5 million.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock moved upwards by 10.91% to $2.6. Trading volume for Petros Pharmaceuticals’s stock is 7.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 65.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $34.1 million.

Losers

  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares fell 25.75% to $3.75 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 284.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $127.5 million.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock fell 15.88% to $5.3. The company’s market cap stands at $68.3 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares decreased by 15.07% to $1.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 51.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
  • DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) stock decreased by 14.46% to $26.71. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares declined by 14.43% to $37.28. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock decreased by 14.21% to $4.23. Trading volume for BeyondSpring’s stock is 7.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 536.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

