12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares moved upwards by 39.03% to $6.02 during Thursday’s regular session. The company’s market cap stands at $69.8 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) shares moved upwards by 15.0% to $7.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 171.3K, which is 284.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $189.7 million.
- Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) stock moved upwards by 13.03% to $12.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 54.4K shares, making up 43.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $477.1 million.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares rose 13.01% to $1.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 30.6 million, which is 382.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.7 million.
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares increased by 12.72% to $3.81. As of 12:30 EST, Atreca’s stock is trading at a volume of 666.5K, which is 146.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $141.5 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) stock moved upwards by 10.91% to $2.6. Trading volume for Petros Pharmaceuticals’s stock is 7.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 65.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $34.1 million.
Losers
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares fell 25.75% to $3.75 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 284.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $127.5 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock fell 15.88% to $5.3. The company’s market cap stands at $68.3 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares decreased by 15.07% to $1.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 51.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
- DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) stock decreased by 14.46% to $26.71. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares declined by 14.43% to $37.28. The company’s market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock decreased by 14.21% to $4.23. Trading volume for BeyondSpring’s stock is 7.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 536.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.4 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.