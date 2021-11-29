10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares increased by 4.21% to $7.92 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock rose 3.94% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.
- GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) stock rose 3.45% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $396.6 million.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock increased by 3.1% to $47.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $3.82. At the close, Meta Materials's trading volume reached 204.9K shares. This is 1.45% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock rose 1.45% to $3.83. Paysafe's trading volume hit 235.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.71% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) shares fell 5.47% to $5.88 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares fell 1.46% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) stock declined by 1.45% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.8 million.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 1.33% to $0.57. At the close, Color Star Technology's trading volume reached 84.6K shares. This is 1.41% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.8 million.
