10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock rose 32.69% to $2.27 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 28.4 million, which is 395.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million. read more