QQQ
-0.09
394.79
-0.02%
BTC/USD
-1801.56
63717.54
-2.75%
DIA
-0.03
361.31
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.20
467.07
+ 0.04%
TLT
-1.85
149.18
-1.26%
GLD
-0.29
174.74
-0.17%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 15, 2021 5:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock moved upwards by 2.15% to $2.85 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares moved upwards by 1.87% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) stock moved upwards by 1.76% to $19.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.7 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $1.19. The company’s market cap stands at $34.1 million.
  • EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock rose 1.56% to $3.25. The company’s market cap stands at $43.5 million.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares moved upwards by 1.51% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.

Losers

  • Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) shares fell 3.02% to $18.0 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock declined by 2.06% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares decreased by 1.56% to $1.27. The company’s market cap stands at $493.5 million.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock fell 1.49% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares fell 1.37% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 1.34% to $3.69. The company’s market cap stands at $59.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more