12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock moved upwards by 2.15% to $2.85 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares moved upwards by 1.87% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) stock moved upwards by 1.76% to $19.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.7 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $1.19. The company’s market cap stands at $34.1 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock rose 1.56% to $3.25. The company’s market cap stands at $43.5 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares moved upwards by 1.51% to $6.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
Losers
- Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) shares fell 3.02% to $18.0 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock declined by 2.06% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares decreased by 1.56% to $1.27. The company’s market cap stands at $493.5 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock fell 1.49% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares fell 1.37% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock declined by 1.34% to $3.69. The company’s market cap stands at $59.6 million.
