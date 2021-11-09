Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.
Gainers
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock increased by 1.82% to $3.49 during Tuesday’s regular session. Unico American’s stock is trading at a volume of 2.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $18.5 million.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock rose 1.79% to $8.5. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 5.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.5 million.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares rose 1.32% to $13.35. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 45.0K, which is 34.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.5 million.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) shares increased by 1.24% to $61.11. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs’s stock is trading at a volume of 53.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 48.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock rose 0.97% to $11.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.0 million, which is 32.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares moved upwards by 0.91% to $11.0. Trading volume for National Security Group’s stock is 723 as of 12:40 EST. This is 57.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
Losers
- AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) stock declined by 9.84% to $57.45 during Tuesday’s regular session. AMERISAFE’s stock is trading at a volume of 57.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 88.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock decreased by 6.77% to $2.62. The current volume of 82.8K shares is 101.27% of FedNat Holding’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock decreased by 6.46% to $16.38. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group’s stock is 291.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 102.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $759.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock decreased by 5.81% to $4.38. Trading volume for GoHealth’s stock is 3.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 76.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Crawford (NYSE:CRD) shares fell 5.59% to $8.49. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford’s stock is trading at a volume of 25.7K, which is 83.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares decreased by 4.53% to $4.01. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
